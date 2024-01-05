Military kills 43 terrorists, nabs 115, recovers 87 assorted weapons, others – DHQ

As a result of the ongoing military operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, troops have neutralized 43 terrorists and arrested 115 of them in the past seven days.

In a statement on Friday, the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO) Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, also disclosed that troops recovered 87 assorted weapons and 666 assorted ammunition.

He affirmed that the armed forces has remained focussed and is continuing its counter-insurgency campaign against terrorist and their cohorts operating across the country.

He said,”Our operations have prevented these evil elements from accomplishing their strategic objectives.

“Accordingly, troops are hunting terrorist in their hiding places and conducting targetted offensives against the them to destroy them. Combat teams have neutralised several of the terrorist leadership and their foot soldiers as well as degraded their military capabilities.

“During the week in focus, troops conducted ambushes, raids ,fighting patrols and other forms of offensives against the terrorist. These offensive actions resulted in 43 neutralized terrorist and 115 arrests. Troops recovered 87 assorted weapons and 666 assorted ammunition.”

Gen. Buba also revealed that in the Niger-Delta region of the country, troops apprehends 17 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 39 kidnapped hostages.

He further said that troops within the period under review denied oil thieves of estimated sum of one hundred and fifty nine million, six hundred and fifty two thousand, six hundred and twenty naira, only.

“Furthermore, troops arrested 17 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 39 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of One Hundred and Fifty Nine Million Six Hundred and Fifty Two Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty Naira (N159,652,620.00) only.

“The breakdown of weapons and other items recovered are as follows: 11 AK47 rifles, one FN rifles, 2 pump action guns, 8 locally fabricated guns, 11 dane guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, one macarrol pistol, one berretta pistol, one fabricated SMG, one locally made mortar with one empty bomb, 4 IEDs, 17 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 592 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 rounds of 7.5mm ammo, one round of 9mm ammo and 36 live cartridges.

“Others are: 18 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 2 bandolier, 13 magazines, 6 vehicles, 21 mobile phones, 9 motorcycles, 15 bicycles, 2 tricycles, 5 boafeng HH radios and the sum of N1,601,370.00 amongst other items.

Gen. Buba added,”Troops in the Niger Delta area destroyed 20 dugout pits, 29 boats, 31 storage tanks, one tricycle and 3 vehicles. Other items recovered incl 24 cooking ovens, 3 pump machines, and 25 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 315,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,200 litres of illegally refined AGO and 3,158 litres of DPK.

“We assure that we will defeat the terrorist on the battlefield and in their hiding places in order that our country can flourish again. We have no choice but win this war for the betterment of our nation.

We call on the public to continue to act responsibly and be forthcoming for the progress of our nation. Citizens are urged to see themselves as the outstretched arm of the military in this war and to create conditions that would hasten victory,” he said.







