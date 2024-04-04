Military kills 2,351 terrorists in Q1 – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops neutralised no fewer than 2,352 terrorists, apprehended 2,308 and rescued 1,241 kidnapped hostages in different operations nationwide between January and March.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj -Gen. Edward Buba, made this known on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update on military operations across the country.

Buba said some of the terrorist commanders killed were Abu Bilal Minuki, aka Abubakar Mainok, the Head of Is-Al Furqan Province of ISGS and ISWAP, and Haruna Isiya Boderi.

He added that some terrorists commanders who operated in Birnin Gwari forest, Kaduna State, and along Abuja-Kaduna highway were killed by troops on Feb. 21.

He listed those eliminated to include Kachallah Damina, who was neutralised in March alongside more than 50 combatants, Kachallah Alhaji Dayi, Kachallah Idi (Namaidaro), Kachallah Kabiru (Doka), Kachallah Azarailu (Farin-Ruwa), Kachallah Balejo, Kachallah Ubangida, and Alhaji Baldu, among others.

He said the feat was achieved through synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves.

”For instance, immediately upon acquisition of vital targets, fighter jets are scrambled to carry out major bombarding raids on significant terrorist enclaves”, the defence spokesman said.

Buba added that troops equally conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and offensive against terrorists.

He said that the attacks and offensive actions by troops between January and March resulted in the recovery of 2,847 weapons and 58,492 ammunitions while oil thieves were denied more than N20 billion returns.

The breakdown of the weapons and ammunition seized include 1,497 AK-47 rifles, 33,878 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 12,698 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 948 assorted arms and 5,520 assorted ammo.

”Others are 21,573,310 liters of stolen crude oil, 2,723,430 liters of illegally refined AGO, 53,300 liters of DPK and 52,730 liters of PMS among other item.

”The foregoing demonstrates that ongoing operations are effective and result oriented.

”Accordingly, the military is raising the bar in the prosecution of the war and citizens will continue to witness the incremental effectiveness and efficiency of the armed forces”, he said. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje