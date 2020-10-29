Military kills 22 Boko Haram terrorists, destroys gun trucks, others in Borno

According to him,”Troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE has continued to decimate members of the Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Province in order clear the remnants of the terrorists from the theatre.

“Consequently, on 25 October 2020 in what could appear to be a suicide journey the BokoHaram/Islamic State of West African Province attacked the well fortified Army Super Camp Damboa under 25 Bde in Sector 2.

“The terrorists met their waterloo as they were pounded with superior fire power and additional fire support from the Air Task Force.”

He explained that the criminals withdrew as they could not withstand the well organised and determined soldiers during the encounter.

“The Boko Haram terrorists suffered severe casualties as 22 terrorists were neutralized others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds, 2 Gun trucks destroyed, One NSV Anti Aircraft Gun, 2 Rockect Propelled Grenade Tubes, 4 PKT Machine guns, One General Purpose Machine Gun, One Browning Machine Gun, 12Ak 47 Rifles, One AK 74 Rifle were recovered.

“Other items include: One RPG 7 bomb, 116 Rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 2 Hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists. Few of own soldiers were wounded in action and have since been evacuated and receiving medical treatment,” he stated.

Onyeuko commended the troops of Operation Fire Ball under operation Lafia Dole for the resilience, doggedness and commitment exhibited since the beginning of Operation Fire Ball.

He equally encouraged them not to rest on their oars but build on the successes recorded.

Onyeuko assured the entire populace of the North East of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of the BHT/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in the zone.