Military Kills 217 terrorists, Apprehends 574, Others in February – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops have neutralized 217 terrorists and apprehended 574 of them during the month of February, 2025.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO) Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye who revealed this in a statement made available to newsmen equally disclosed that 152 terrorists surrendered troops.

Maj-Gen. Kangye also disclosed that troops foiled oil theft estimated to the tune of about Two Billion, One Hundred and Ninety Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty Two Naira (N2,199,914,942.00) only.

He stated that troops of the Armed Forces conducted joint operations with the ONSA team, security agencies and hybrid forces, adding that the operations include; fighting and confidence building patrols, raids, ambushes and clearance as well as search and rescue operations.

“In the cause of the operations, they neutralized several terrorists, apprehended their collaborators, rescued kidnapped victims and received surrendered terrorists. Gunrunners, oil theft collaborators and other violent extremists were also apprehended. They also, conducted several close air supports, armed reconnaissance patrols as well as air interdiction missions.

“For instance, in the month of February 2025, a total of 217 terrorists were neutralized, 574 suspected others were arrested while 152 surrendered. Troops also apprehended 122 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 320 kidnapped hostages.

“In the South South region, troops foiled oil theft estimated to the tune of about Two Billion, One Hundred and Ninety Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty Two Naira (N2,199,914,942.00) only. The breakdown includes: 1,790,934 litres of stolen crude oil, 402,936 litres of illegally refined AGO and600 litres of DPK,” he stated.

He also disclosed that troops recovered 296 and 7,245 assorted weapons and ammunition respectively.

“In a related development, troops recovered 296 and 7,245 assorted weapons and ammunition respectively. These includes, 159 AK47 rifles, 54 locally fabricated guns, 36 dane guns, 19 pump action guns, 4,836 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,506 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 235 cartridges as well as other 28 assorted arms and 668 assorted ammunitions,” he stated.

He said all recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

Maj-Gen. Kangye stressed that the milestone achievement made in the month of February was as a result of the operations executed by the military in the troubled zones of the country. According to him, they include; Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East, Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma in the North West, Operation Whirl Punch in the North West, Operation Safe Haven in the North Central, Operation Whirl Stroke in the North Central, Operation Delta Safe in the South-South, and Operation UDO KA in the South-East geo-political zones of the country.

The DDMO assured that the gallant men and women of the AFN would continue to carry out constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of all Nigerians.