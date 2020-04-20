Military kills key Boko Haram/ISWAP leaders in airstrikes

The Defense Headquarters says, several key Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP leaders were, on Friday killed in multiple air strikes conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole at Durbada in Borno state.

The Spokesperson of the Armed Forces operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the operation followed confirmation of intelligence by series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which indicated that the settlement was one of the locations where some of the terrorists’ hierarchy often hibernate.

Enenche added that the fighter jets took turns in scoring accurate hits within the target area, resulting in the death of some of the terrorists.

“Others, who were seen attempting to flee the area were taken out in follow-on attacks.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation,” he stated.