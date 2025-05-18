Military Intensifies Counter-Terror Operations, Secures Food Production Corridors Ahead of Rainy Season

In a decisive move to secure safe corridors for farmers ahead of the rainy season, the Nigerian Armed Forces have intensified counter-terror operations across the country, resulting in the elimination of several terrorist camps, the arrest of key insurgent informants, and the recovery of weapons and logistics.

In a decisive move to secure safe corridors for farmers ahead of the rainy season, the Nigerian Armed Forces have intensified counter-terror operations across the country, resulting in the elimination of several terrorist camps, the arrest of key insurgent informants, and the recovery of weapons and logistics.

Major General Marcus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this in a statement on ongoing military operations across the troubled zones of the country.

“Our troops, in conjunction with hybrid forces and other security agencies, have sustained offensive operations in all theatres of operation nationwide. This is part of the directive from the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure that farmers can safely return to their farms and contribute to food security,” Major General Kangye stated.

According to him, the intensified operations, which took place between May 8 and May 15, 2025, saw military forces dismantling terrorist networks, arresting extremist informants, and intercepting logistics suppliers in Niger State, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Borno, Zamfara, and other hotspots across the country. “Notably, two wanted extremist informants, Zakari Abubakar and Aliyu Musa, along with a weapons courier identified as Rufai Abdullahi, were apprehended in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT,” he stated.

In the North East, under Operation HADIN KAI, scores of ISWAP and JAS terrorists surrendered to troops as the operational tempo intensified. “The surrender of these terrorists is a testament to the growing pressure exerted by our troops. Our offensive operations in Mafa, Dikwa, Gwoza, and Damboa LGAs of Borno State led to the rescue of 17 kidnapped victims and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and grenades,” Kangye revealed.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, Operation DELTA SAFE thwarted oil theft worth over N103.9 million, dismantling 18 illegal refining sites and recovering over 68,875 litres of stolen crude oil, 31,166 litres of illegally refined diesel, and 2,250 litres of kerosene.

“The military remains resolute in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity, national interest, and the welfare of its citizens. Our troops will continue to maintain operational pressure on terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements while upholding the highest standards of human rights,” Major General Kangye assured.

In a strong appeal to citizens, he urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasizing that the armed forces will not relent in their efforts to restore peace and security across Nigeria.