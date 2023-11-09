Military inflicting severe damage on terrorists, insurgents, violent extremists – Maj-Gen. Buba

…Kills 113 terrorists, arrests 300, others in one week

By Chimezie Godfrey

Director of the Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj-Gen. Edward Buba has revealed that military operations is inflicting severe damage on the terrorists, insurgents, and violent extremists across the country.

Maj-Gen Buba who made this statement in a press release on Thursday in Abuja, said the armed forces will continue to exert military pressure on groups.

He said,”The armed forces will continue to exert military pressure on groups that seek to derail any progress towards peace and security in the country. There is no doubt that these groups must be defeated and are indeed being defeated.

“It is for these reason we are inflicting severe damage on the terrorist, insurgents and violent extremists through our operations across the country. Accordingly, we are targeting their leadership, infrastructure and foot soldiers.

“The coordination between the air and ground forces is like never seen before and yielding amazing results and achievements. We are expecting new platforms that would further enhance our capabilities to further root out the terrorist and destroy their military capabilities.”

Buba noted that the operations of the last one week, resulted in 113 neutralized terrorists with 300 of them arrested.

“The operations of the last one week, resulted in 113 neutralized terrorists with 300 of them arrested. Troops also arrested 25 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 91 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of Five Hundred and Seventy One Million Seven Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Naira (N571,793,350.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 129 assorted weapons and 717 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: one Unserviceable AA gun, one RPG tube, 5 RPG bombs, one GT3 rifle, 54 AK47 rifles, 8 locally fabricated rifles, one locally made rifle, 2 pistols, 2 pump action guns, 2 dane guns, 4 locally fabricated pistol, 3 skeleton of AK47 rifles, 9 hand grenades, one unserviceable AK47 rifle, 14 magazines, 321 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 40 live cartridges.

“Others are: 53 rounds of 5.45mm x 39mm ammo, 35 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 100 rounds of short gun, 11 rifle body, 7 breech block, 7 rifle butts, 8 rifle muzzles, 9 piston assembles, 210 springs, one drilling machine, hand filling machines, 10 magazine purges, IED making materials, 4 boafeng radios, 15 motorcycles, 20 mobile phones and the sum of N348,200.00 amongst other items,” he said.

Buba further revealed that troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 76 dugout pits, 35 boats, 95 storage tanks, 10 vehicles, 129 cooking ovens, 5 pumping machine, 13 speedboats, 6 outboard engine, one vessel, 3 motorcycles and 49 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 514,640 litres of stolen crude oil, 339,315 litres of illegally refined AGO and 775 litres of DPK.,” he said.

Buba also stressed that the AFN is a discipline and well trained force that conducts its operation within the ampit of laws governing human rights and that of armed conflict.

He said,”t is important to highlight that the AFN is a disciplined and well trained force that conducts its operation within the ambit of laws governing human rights and that of armed conflict.

“We have rules of engagement that are followed in the course of our actions. Nevertheless, there are standing court martials to put on trial any erring personnel that is found wanting during operations.

“There is therefore the need for us to be circumspect of groups and organizations that embark on misinformation and disinformation to give the military a negative image. They have ulterior motives for their actions.

“For instance, the circulation of old footages of incidents that occurred in yesteryears that have been tried at court martial as though they were recent occurrences is mischievous. The public should be weary of such groups and their motive.”

He added,”Lastly, for the off season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States this weekend. Here is a message for you. The military is deployed in strength for the election to emplace a safe environment for voters to peacefully come out and cast their votes.

“However, we are aware of plans of some to disguise in military gear to orchestrate havoc and disrupt elections in some areas. Our message to such a group is that there will be injurious consequences for such an action. The military will not fold it’s arms and watch it’s image dragged to the mud.”



