Military has given terrorists, bandits bloody nose – Intelligence chief

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, says the Armed Forces of Nigeria has given terrorists, bandits and other agents of destabilisation a bloody nose in various offensive operations.

Undiandeye said this at the Accreditation of 10 Allied Defence Attaches and Advisers deployed to Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

He said the Federal Government through the armed forces and other sister security agencies had remained resolute to improve security situation within the country in spite of the lingering security challenges that had existed in the recent past.

“In recent times, the armed forces of Nigeria has given terrorists, bandits and other agents of destabilisation a bloody nose in our various offensive operations all over the country.

“I can make bold to state that our resolve has largely paid off as the security situation has largely improved.

“These undesirable elements are being decimated daily while normal safety is being restored to troubled spots as part of our non kinetic effort.

“However, hundreds of thousands of terrorists are surrendering to our troops on daily basis. The resultant effect of all this is an enhanced security and safety of our land and our people.

“A major index to ensure the success achieved is a recent Global Terrorism Index report where Nigeria has moved up in the improved index by two places with significant decrease in terrorist incidents and loss of life.

“Specifically, 385 deaths recorded so far in 2023 shows a drop so far by 23 per cent from 2022,” he said.

Undiandeye said military was at the center of the significant accomplishments, saying it was a testament to the fact that the military was poised to sustain its onslaught against all enemies of Nigeria to achieve a safe, secure, prosperous and united democratic nation.

He said the military, in conjunction with relevant security agencies, contributed significantly to support the democratic processes that led to the success of the recently concluded general elections in the country.

According to him, the commendations received by the armed forces in this regard are a clear testimony of our commitment to securing the lives and property of our citizenry.

“In addition, international observers, some of whom are from your various nations, were full of praise to the Nigerian military for its display of neutrality during the conduct of the elections,” he added.

He said the accreditation of the new defence attachés had further strengthened the already existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the allied countries.

He assured them that the DIA was prepared to render all possible legal and approved assistance to each and every defense attachés and advisors on diplomatic missions, in tandem with best global diplomatic practices in line with their mandate.

“At this juncture, I want to reiterate that the agency remains the link between you, our allied defense advisors and attaches and the Ministry of Defence’s agencies, institutions, establishments, as well as other agencies of Nigeria.

“We expect that all your communication channels on official matters are channeled through the DIA, specifically through the Foreign Liaison Office for appropriate action.

“Let me state, for clarity’s sake that you are not allowed to communicate directly with personnel of the ministry of defense or other components of the Nigerian government,” he added.

Earlier, the Director, Foreign Liaison, DIA, Brig.-Gen. Ojogbane Adegbe said the defense advisors and attaches were from 10 countries which included Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Niger Republic, South Africa, South Korea, Tanzania, Ukraine and finally Zimbabwe.

Adegbe said the attaches and advisors were allowed to carry out some low level activities prior to their accreditation that would give them official recognition to conduct their affairs in line with laid down guidelines set out by the agency in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said that copies of the guidelines and Code of Conduct would be issued to them to help them succeed in their mission.

The Defence Attaché for Ukraine, Col. Andrii Vasyliev, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said they were excited and looking forward to working with DIA to improve on the already existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and their respective countries.

He said the accreditation had given them the official recognition to fully discharge their responsibilities as defense advisors and attachés, expressing confidence in the capacity of DIA to help them achieve their mandates in the country. (NAN)

