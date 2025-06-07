‎Military Foils Terror Plots, Rescues Dozens in Nationwide Sweep, Over ₦31m Oil Theft Thwarted

‎



‎The Nigerian Armed Forces have recorded major breakthroughs in the fight against terrorism, oil theft, kidnapping, and other criminal activities, with multiple successful operations across the country between May 30 and June 6, 2025.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The weekly operational update from Defence Headquarters highlights sweeping achievements including the arrest of terrorist collaborators, rescue of kidnapped victims, and the dismantling of illegal oil bunkering infrastructure worth over ₦31 million.



‎Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, presented the summary in Abuja on Friday, praising the “bravery and professionalism” of troops and reaffirming the military’s commitment to neutralizing security threats nationwide.



‎“These operations demonstrate our collective resolve to confront emerging threats in an ever-evolving global security landscape,” Maj. Gen. Kangye stated. “Our goal remains clear: deny criminal elements freedom of action and secure a safe environment for Nigerians to thrive.”



‎Troops under Operation DELTA SAFE dealt a significant blow to crude oil theft and vandalism. According to Kangye, “the military intercepted and destroyed illegal refining sites containing 77,530 litres of stolen crude oil and 10,340 litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO), along with other petroleum products. Twenty-seven suspects were arrested, and 18 refining sites were dismantled.



‎”Recovered items include 40 storage tanks, 13 boats, a barge, a tug boat, 9 vehicles, drilling equipment, and numerous mobile phones and motorcycles. The total estimated value of intercepted materials was placed at ₦31.4 million”.



‎In the North-East, under Operation HADIN KAI, military pressure continued to yield results. From May 30 to June 4, scores of ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters, including women and children, surrendered to troops.



‎In coordinated raids across Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Damboa, and Konduga, 16 logistics collaborators and a drug dealer were apprehended. Items recovered include IED-making materials, anti-aircraft ammunition, mobile phones, and motorcycles.



‎“The arrest of terrorist collaborators represents a critical blow to their supply chain and intelligence operations,” said Kangye.



‎According to him, 22 kidnapped victims were rescued, and several terrorists were neutralised in direct combat, adding that troops also responded swiftly to intelligence in Biu, Mobbar, and Gwoza, rescuing 16 more victims and destroying terrorist camps.



‎The DDMO disclosed that operations in the North-West under Operation FASAN YAMMA led to the neutralisation of terrorists and the rescue of six hostages across Sokoto, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Katsina states.



‎”Notably, troops arrested a female associate of notorious terrorist leader Kamalu in Sokoto,” he said.



‎Gen. Kangye noted that in North-Central Nigeria, under Operations SAFE HAVEN and WHIRL STROKE, troops intensified anti-kidnapping efforts. In Plateau and Nasarawa States, over a dozen criminals were apprehended, while kidnapped victims were freed from captivity in Bassa, Maangu, and Qua’an Pan LGAs.



‎He further disclosed that in South-East and South-South troops maintained pressure against suspected separatist criminals, and cracked down on oil vandals, among others.



‎He said,”Significant arrests were made, including Shittu Muazu Bakasi, a suspected logistics operative, whose home in Nasarawa State was raided, leading to the discovery of military uniforms and weapons.



‎”Troops of Operation UDO KA arrested four suspected separatist criminals in Ebonyi and Anambra States, seizing arms and a vehicle.



‎”Simultaneously, Operation DELTA SAFE continued targeting oil vandals, arresting 13 suspects in Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa States. The crackdown in Sapele and Ughelli LGAs yielded weapons, laptops, and a vehicle.”



‎Across the board, military units conducted both kinetic (combat) and non-kinetic (civil engagement) operations, ensuring minimal collateral damage while prioritising the safety of civilians.



‎“Our operations are guided by global standards, and our troops are acting with utmost precision,” Kangye emphasized. “We commend the resilience of our men and women in uniform and assure Nigerians of continued vigilance.”



‎As the nation approaches a critical festive season with Eid al-Adha celebrations underway, the military’s pre-emptive actions signal a robust security architecture aimed at preventing disruptions.



‎“We remain committed to securing Nigeria. With the cooperation of the public and synergy among security agencies, victory against all criminal elements is not only possible—it is within reach,” Kangye concluded.



