Military foils attack on Aulari, destroys ISWAP gun trucks

Nigerian military troops on Sunday morning foiled a terrorist attack at Aulari town, PRNigeria reports.

The attack was repelled on Sunday, according to local sources in Bama.

The sources, further disclosed, that it was a group of ISWAP fighters who attempted to overrun Aulari, a location about 11km West of Bama.

They said: “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI successfully waded off the attack, while the terrorists had to retreat towards Sambisa Forest.

A military intelligence officer confirmed the development to PRNigeria.

He said: “A NAF A-Jet was subsequently scrambled to track them as they retreat and luckily, they were sighted in 4 Gun trucks which were engaged.

“After engaging the Gun Trucks with rockets, 3 were completely destroyed and (left) burning while the other was immobilized.

“A number of insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray.”

By PRNigeria

