Military foils attack on Aulari, destroys ISWAP gun trucks

Nigerian military troops Sunday morning foiled a terrorist attack at Aulari town, PRNigeria reports.

The attack was repelled Sunday, according local sources in Bama.

The sources, further disclosed, that it was a group ISWAP fighters who attempted overrun Aulari, a location about 11km West Bama.

They said: “Troops Operation HADIN KAI successfully waded off the attack, while the terrorists had retreat Sambisa Forest.

A military intelligence officer confirmed the PRNigeria.

said: “A NAF A-Jet was subsequently scrambled to them as they retreat and luckily, they were sighted in 4 Gun trucks which were engaged.

“After engaging the Gun Trucks rockets, 3 were completely destroyed and (left) burning while the other was immobilized.

“A number insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray.”

By PRNigeria

