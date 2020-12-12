Military eliminates more terrorists, intercepts logistics supplies, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The military has eliminated more terrorists, intercepted logistics supplies and recovered arms and ammunition in a recent operation in the North East region of the country.

Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, stated this on Saturday.

Onyeuko stressed that the valiant troops of Operation FireBall a Subsidiary operation under Operation Lafiya Dole have continued to exhibit their doggedness and tactical superiority against remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals within the North East Theatre of operation.

He said,”Consequently, on 8 December 2020, following credible intelligence on movement of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province logistics from across the border towns to Sambisa Axis, troops of Special Response Area Pulka successfully sprang a well-coordinated ambush along Pulka- Firgi- Banki Junction road against the criminals.

“During the brief but decisive encounter, 4 Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals were neutralized while 2 bicycles, 2 pushcarts, several bags of dry catfish, grains and large quantity of other food items were captured.

“Same day, on 8 December 2020, troops of 151 Battalion had a similar encounter with some ¹³¹marauding Boko Haram criminals along Firgi- Pulka road leading to the neutralization of 3 of the insurgents while others fled with varying degrees of injuries.”

Onyeuko disclosed that earlier, on 7 December 2020, troops of 112 Task Force Battalion deployed in Mafa in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force conducted a robust fighting patrol to a suspected Boko Haram criminals harbour area in Mogoniri village.

According to him, the highly motivated troops made contact and immediately engaged the criminals with high volume of fire forcing the terrorists to scamper and fled in disarray.

He mentioned that in the aftermath of the encounter, one Boko Haram criminal was neutralized while one AK 47 Rifle and 9 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were captured from the fleeing criminals.

Onueuko also revealed that in another development, on 7 December 2020, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade conducted an aggressive fighting patrol to the general area of Gonori vilage towards the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

“Expectedly, troops made contact and engaged the criminals. In the ensuing gun battle, one Boko Haram criminal was neutralized while several others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items captured during the encounter include; one AK 47 Rifle, one empty magazine and one tecno phone,” he said.

The Acting Director commended the troops for their continued dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

He encouraged them not to relent but build on the successes recorded so far.

Onyeuko assured the entire populace of the North East region of the Nigerian military high command’s determination to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.

He also urged them to avail the troops with credible information that will help in the execution of the operation.