Military Eliminates 8,034 Terrorists, Apprehends 11,623, Others in One Year – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters DHQ Abuja says troops have neutralized 8,034 terrorists, and apprehended 11,623, including the rescue of 6,376 hostages this year, 2024.

Maj-Gen Edward Buba, the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO) revealed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the ongoing military operations by Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) from January to December, 2024.

He noted that troops have since the beginning of the year been confronted by different threats in five active theatres of operations across the country, namely; NE, NW, NC, SS and SE.

He said troops adopted a high level of alert and an increased state of readiness to protect the country from further terrorist aggression and insecurity.

He said,”Troops aggression across the various theatres of Operation since the beginning of the year culminated in 8,034 neutralized terrorists, 11,623 arrest and 6,376 rescued hostages. Furthermore, troops recovered 8,216 weapons, 211,459 ammunitions and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over #57 bn (N57,052,218,551.00) only.

“The breakdown of the recoveries are as follows: 4,053 AK47 rifles, 1,123 locally fabricated guns, 731 dane guns and 240 pump action guns. Others are; 120,247 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 41,515 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5,373 cartridges, 1,940 assorted arms and 25,664 assorted ammunitions.

“Additionally, troops recovered: 53,101,430 litres of stolen crude oil, 9,179,181 litres of illegally refined AGO and 90,595 litres of DPK. Others are; 156,095 litres of PMS amongst other items.

“Overall, the military is keeping up the pressure through ongoing operations in the various theatres across the country. The military is through these operations, increasingly creating conditions in which terrorist can not carry out acts of terror or harm citizens.”

Maj-Gen Buba stressed that the armed forces is constantly examining ways to improve the effectiveness of its operations and guarantee the safety of citizens.

“On the whole, the armed forces is constantly examining ways to improve the effectiveness of its operations and guarantee the safety of citizens. Relatedly, operations are on an upward trajectory to winning the war,” he said.