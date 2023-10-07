Military eliminates 52 terrorists, arrests 53, rescues 61 kidnap hostages – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops have killed 52 terrorists, arrested 53 criminals, and 61 kidnap hostages during ambushes, raids, rescue operations, fighting patrols, attacks as well as cordon and search activities carried in recent week across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who disclosed this in a statement, stressed that the mission of the military against terrorist and other violent extremist groups in the country remains unchanged.

Gen. Buba assured that the armed would continue with aggressive operations to force these groups to submission. aggressive.

He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East were engaged in ambushes, raids, rescue operations, fighting patrols, attacks as well as cordon and search activities, adding that these operations resulted in neutralized terrorists, rescued hostages, surrender of terrorist combatants as well as recovery of arms and ammunition.

He said,”The operational activities of troops of Joint Task Force Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North Central ranged from rescue of kidnap victims within Tsafe LGA of Zamfara to artillery missions on terrorist massing up in the forest. Others include the arrest of terrorist collaborators and the conduct of offensive activities to disrupt terrorist freedom of action.

“The operational activities of troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN during the period range from conduct of raids and arrest of terrorists at Afana village in Zangon Kataf of LGA of Kaduna State. Troops also arrested cattle rustlers in Dogo Nahawa Bush Jos South, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State. Troops recovered weapons at Kulben village in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

“During the period under review, troops of Operation WIRL STROKE conducted 22 operations; 13 fighting patrols, 6 confidence building patrols and one raid operation in Mbaayande, Mbamazu and Mbaagudu villages of Konshiga LGA of Benue State. Similarly, fighting patrol was conducted in Logo LGA while some arrests were made around Okpokwu LGA of Benue State.

“Troops of Joint Task Force Operations UDO KA and Operation SEARCH AND FLUSH in the South East region sustained momentum in the fight against insecurity the region. Troops responded to distress calls, responded to foil kidnappers’ activities in Okigwe LGA of Imo State, conducted fighting patrol to Isu Onichain Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and apprehended 5 suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists in Ikwo and Ihiala LGAs of Ebonyi and Anambra States respectively.

“Troops of Operation UDO KA also conducted raid operations on IPOB/ESN camps in Ohafia LGAs of Abia State. The operation led to the recovery of one improvised 16 MBRL gun mounted on a vehicle with other arms and ammunition. Sadly, a joint patrol team of operation SEARCH AND FLUSH (SAR) suffered a setback when responding to a distress call in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State. They were ambushed by members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliated Eastern Security Network (ESN).Meanwhile, troops operations lead to rescue of kidnapped hostages and others.

“Overall, as at 22 September 2023, the armed forces neutralized 52 terrorists and arrested the following; 53 criminals, 7 suspected oil thefts while rescuing 61 kidnapped hostages. Additionally, a total of 7 terrorists comprising of 5 adult males, 1 adult females surrender to troops.”

Gen. Buba also disclosed that troops of Operation DELTA SAFE denied oil theft of an estimated sum of Nine Hundred and Forty-six Million, Three Hundred and Eighty-seven Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy Naira ( N 946,387,570.00) being value of seizures.

“The operations in South-South resulted in the recovery of the following; 496,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 83,400 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,200 litres of PMS, 4 pumping machines, 5 Speed Boats, 34 dugout pits, 57 storage tanks, 16 wooden boats, 85 ovens and 3 outboard engines.

“Troops recovered a total number of 77 weapons and 658 assorted kinds of ammunition. The breakdown as follows; 53 AK47 rifle, 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 18 locally fabricated rifles, 1 beretta pistol, 3 pump action guns, 650 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 50 AK47 magazines, 2 rounds of 9mm ammo, 6 rounds of 7.62 NATO, 5 fragmentation jackets.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 15 vehicles, 12 motorcycles, 12 Bicycles, 5 mobile phones, 12 cutlasses, 2 generator sets, 2 gas Cylinders, 133 livestocks and a sum of N 602,000. and Airtel airtime worth N 8,000.

“The military will through its operations continue to make improvements towards ensuring safety of citizens and restoring security across the country. Citizens are encouraged to “know something, say something and let the military do something about it”.

