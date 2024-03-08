Military eliminates 210 terrorists, arrests 142, others in one week – DHQ

No fewer than 210 terrorists have been killed by the Nigerian military in the past one week, says Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.

No fewer than 210 terrorists have been killed by the Nigerian military in the past one week, says Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.

The Director of the Defence Media Operations (DDMO) Major General Edward Buba made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Gen. Buba also revealed that within the week under review, the military has also arrested 142 terrorists as well as 66 perpetrators of oil theft, among other notable successes recorded.

He also disclosed that troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Two Billion Two Hundred and Seventy Five Million Four Hundred and Fifty One Thousand and Six Hundred Naira.

He said,”The armed forces is a force of stability seeking to bring stability wherever it maybe needed across the country. Accordingly, we are committed and remain strong to our mission of defending the country and protecting the citizens.

“It is against this background that, during the week under review, troops neutralised 210 and arrested 142 of them. Troops also arrested 66 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 46 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Two Billion Two Hundred and Seventy Five Million Four Hundred and Fifty One Thousand and Six Hundred Naira (N2,275,451,600.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 243 assorted weapons and 5,453 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 2 GPMGs, 3 G3 rifles, 115 AK47 rifles, 42 locally fabricated guns, 16 pump action guns, 12 locally fabricated pistols, 34 dane guns, 2 pistols, 3 fabricated revolver gun, 3 automatic single barrel guns, 2 double barrel guns, 2 locally made short guns, 4 hand grenades.

“Other are: 2,699 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,558 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 339 rounds of 9mm ammo, 22 rounds of 5.64mm ammo, 121 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 468 live cartridges, 34 magazines, 5 HH boafeng radios, 18 vehicle, 26 motorcycles and 34 mobile phones amongst other items.”

The DDMO stated that troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and discovered and destroyed 63 dugout pits, 46 boats and 120 storage tanks.

According to him, other items recovered include 100 cooking ovens, 3 outboard engine, 11 pumping machines, 23 vehicles, 2 tricycles, 6 mobile phones,one generator and 81 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 1,932,245 litres of stolen crude oil, 432,150 litres of illegally refined AGO and 3,500 litres of DPK.

He assured that the military will continue to defeat the terrorist and their cohorts in the battlefield and dislodge them from their safe havens across the country. “Even as the Ramadan is about to commence, troops are ready as a formidable force for the threats and know how to deal with them,” he assured.