Military eliminate bandits, arrest vandals – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operations Safe Haven and Hadarin Daji have neutralized bandits, arrested rail vandals and recovered arms and ammunition in Plateau and Zamfara states.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Major General Benard Onyeuko on Wednesday.

Onyeuko noted that troops of the respective operations, Operation Safe Haven and Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to deny terrorists and other criminal elements freedom of action in their area of operations.

He said,”Notably on 25 July 2022, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN arrested a notorious kidnapper/armed robber and cattle rustler; Mr Zwanlan Fatim – 42yrs at Shendam town, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Troops recovered 1 x locally made pistol, 5 x cartridges, 1 x rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2 x mobile phones, 2 x Union Bank ATM cards, 1 x ID card, assorted charms amongst others.

“In another development, on 26 July 2022, troops intercepted Two (2) rail vandals, Mr Abba Abdul – 23 yrs and My Joseph ZI – 26yrs at Bas village, Heipang District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. vandals were intercepted while conveying Eighty Six (86) railways UIC sleepers in a red Peugeot Boxer vehicle with registration No BAU 05 SX.

“Also troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI at the early hours of 27 July 2022 responded to a distress call from Bayi village in Tsefe Local Government Area of banditry activities.

“Troops trailed bandits to one Alhaji Bello Dan Iya’s residence and neutralized 1 x bandit. Items recovered include; 1 x AK47 rifle, 1 x magazine, 4 x rounds 7.632mm special, 1 x MPs, 1 x sachet of marijuana amongst others.”

Onyeuko revealed that earlier, on 25 July 2022, troops engaged one suspected bandit on motorcycle while commuting bush path along Gidan Garba, Magami Local Government Area of Zamfara State. troops recovered 1 x AK47 rifle and 2 pairs of woodland camouflage, adding that all recovered items are in own custody.

He conveyed the military high command’s commendation to troops of Operations Safe Haven and Hadarin DajI for their timely intervention.

According to him, the military command encou encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

