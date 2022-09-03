Military donates wheelchairs,  foodstuff to PWDs in Plateau, Bauchi State

By Polycarp Auta

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, has donated wheelchairs, foodstuff and cash to 220 Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) from Plateau and Bauchi State.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Commander of OPSH, who presented the items to the beneficiaries on Saturday in Jos, said that the gesture aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims.



Ali, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Div. of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said that the gesture was part the Civil-Military Relations (CVR)

The commander also explained that the donation was done in collaboration with a Jos-based NGO, the Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Centre.



‘“We have gathered here today to celebrate our our brothers and sisters who are suffering from physical disability.



‘“This is part of civil-military relations and the outcome of relationsihip with spirited members of the society.



“It is also part of the kinetic and non-kinetic approach toward guaranteeing the safety of lives and ensure peace and security in our operational areas.



“So, we are presenting wheelchairs, foodstuff and some cash to 220 PWDs from the 17 local government areas and two local government areas of Plateau and Bauchi State, respectively,” he said.



Ali further explained that the gesture was to enable PWDs to contribute to the ongoing peace process in the state, adding that it would also enable them attain their full potential in life.



The commander, who said that PWDs from five local government areas of Kaduna State had already benefitted same gesture, advised the beneficiaries to use the wheelchairs to improve their living conditions.



Ali called on spirited individuals and groups to support PWDs in their vicinities to enable them to attain their full potential in life.



The commander assured residents of Plateau and environs that OPSH would remain neutral in discharging its duties and called on the people to support security agencies in their bid to end all forms of insecurity.



In brief speech, Mr Ayuba Gufwan, the Executive Director of the NGO, commended the untiring efforts of the military in restoring peace to crisis ridden communities in Plateau and other operational areas.



Gufwan, who said “disability is not a kiss of death, but a challenge waiting to be overcome”, maintained that the gesture would enable beneficiaries move round in search of greener pasture.



“With this wheelchairs, the beneficiaries can go to school, learn skills and move out of their comfort zones and be useful to themselves and the society.



“To the beneficiaries, know that with determination you can conquer every disability and contribute meaningful to the growth and development of the society,” he said.



Gufwan, however, warned the beneficiaries not use the wheelchairs and engage in street begging.



One of the beneficiaries, Mr Samson Monday, thanked the military for the gesture, noting that it would go a long way in promoting his shoe-making business.(NAN)

