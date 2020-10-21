Military donates boreholes to 5 communities in Nasarawa State

The Nigeria Military on Wednesday donated boreholes to five communities in Nasarawa State.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the projects in Kardeko community of Keana Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Chief of Defence Staff was represented at the occasion by Rear Adm. Obed Ngalabak.

According to him, the gesture is the military’s modest contribution toward addressing water scarcity in the benefiting communities in addition to providing security of lives and property.

He explained that the projects were carried out by the Department of Civil-Military Cooperation under his office.

The CDS said that for now the benefiting communities are in three LGAs of the state and promised to extent the gesture to other communities to alleviate the situation they are going through.

He listed the benefiting communities as: Agyaragu and Gidinye in Obi LGA, Agudu in Lafia LGA and Kadarko in Keana LGA respectively.

He urged the benefiting communities to guard, protect and take care of the facilities so as to attract more of similar social amenities to their areas.

“This is not the first time we are supporting communities, as we have built dispensaries, worship centres and renovated schools across the country.

In his address, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State commended the military for the gesture and called on the communities to take care of the projects.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Emmanuel Akabe, noted that the military had done exceedingly well and so much for the people of Nasarawa state in the area of security.

He explained that the military had succeeded in ridding the state of armed bandits and the people now sleep with two eyes closed without fear of attack or molestation.

“Before now, this part of the country was the hotspot in terms of insecurity but now we can sleep with our two eyes closed. The military have been so friendly. In fact, what we have now is digitalised military”, Sule stated.

In his remarks, Mohammed Yimoga, the Chairman of Obi LGA applauded the military for securing the area and the donation of boreholes.

He said the boreholes would have direct bearing on the lives of the people and now address perennial water scarcity in the area. (NAN).