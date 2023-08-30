Military destroys illegal oil refining site, others in Imo, Delta states

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of the Nigerian Army have continued to crack down on saboteurs of Nigeria’s oil sector in Southern Nigeria.

In a statement, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said,”troops of 343 Artillery Regiment conducting anti oil theft operations on Monday 28 August 2023 cracked down on an oil thieves’ camp in Obokofia Community in Imo State.

“In the crackdown, the vigilant troops intercepted 15 sacks and 13 Jerry cans of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in the camp. The troops also recovered two Pumping machines, three power generators, one hose and a tool box used for hacking into oil pipelines.”

Brig-Gen. Nwachukwu further said,”In a similar operation, also conducted on 28 August 2023, troops of 3 Battalion clamped down on an active illegal oil refining site containing three cooking ovens and six reservoirs at Enokora Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Acting on credible information, troops conducting anti oil theft operations, on 29 August 2023, intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the creeks of Egbema West in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.”

According to him, the vigilant troops equally intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO within the same general area.

He urged members of the public to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

