Military destroys ‘Darusalam’ terror camp on Kogi, Nasarawa border – Govt



Motorists plying the Abuja/Lokoja highway can now heave a sigh of relief following the deadly blow dealt to kidnappers and criminal elements that have been terrorizing travelers on that axis for sometime now, a statement from Kogi State Government revealed Sunday night.





According to the statement, men of the Nigerian Army from the 177 Battalion and the Army Records Lokoja with supports from local vigilantes have cleared the camp of Darusalam, a terror group that has been carrying out its heinous operations on the border between Kogi and Nasarawa States for over eight years.









Darusallam camp which is located at Ittu comprises over 2,000 kidnappers, bandits and Boko Haram elements that have been responsible for most of the kidnappings and criminal activities perpetrated along the Abuja-Lokoja highway, the statement said.







One of the suspects was shot dead while attempting to escape during the military clearing operations.The logistics supports of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello to the Nigerian Army helped in no small measure in the success recorded by men of the Nigerian Army in this latest operation, the statement said.



Between last Saturday and Wednesday about 100 persons mostly women and children were rescued and taken to Lafia while yesterday at Achara in Tawari Ward of Kogi LGA, about 180 of family members of Darusalam were captured.





The statement recalled that the Governor of Kogi State and Chairman , Security Committee, Northern Governors Forum during Eid-kabir celebrations told journalists in Okene that in days ahead he will lead security operatives into the forest to unleash terrors on criminals operating within the state.

