Military destroys another camp, kills scores of bandits in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

The military has destroyed another bandits’ camp and killed several of them in Kaduna state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen John Enenche disclosed this on Monday.

Enenche said,”In continuation of its sustained efforts to rid Kaduna State and its environs of armed bandits and other criminal elements, the Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has obliterated another camp and neutralized several armed bandits at the Kusasu Area of Kaduna State.

“This was achieved through air strikes executed yesterday, 6 December 2020, after Human Intelligence reports, corroborated by series of aerial surveillance missions, led to the identification of the camp of a bandits’ leader known as Alhaji Labi, an associate of Dogon Gede, a notorious bandits’ leader in Katsina State.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. Overhead the target area, significant presence of the bandits, along with a large number of rustled cattle, was observed.

“The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the location, delivering devastating hits which destroyed the bandits’ structures, including their logistics storage facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames. Several armed bandits were also killed in the attack.”

Enenche assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remain resolute in the fight against banditry and other sundry crimes and will not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.