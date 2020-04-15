Military destroys 3 illegal refineries in Niger Delta – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, has said that the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), has immobilised three illegal refining sites and arrested three wooden ships, carrying petroleum products in the Niger Delta.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, explained that the operation took place on April 7, following information that that some illegal refineries that were dismantled on Bennett Island in February, had been reactivated.

According to him, the team commenced swamp buggy operations at the illegal refining sites and deactivated 24 ovens, 35 receivers, 25 surface metal storage tanks and covered one dug out pit.

“Additionally, on April 8, the team located another illegal refining site at Bennett Island. During the operation, 14 ovens, 20 receivers and 21 surface metal storage tanks were dismantled.

“Similarly, on April 10, the combined team of NNS Delta and OMS surveillance crew commenced the swamp buggy operation at Bennett Island in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

“The team located an illegal refining site and deactivated 4 ovens, 14 surface metal storage tanks and 5 coolers.

“Furthermore, the team discovered an illegal valve connection along the Trans-Forcados pipeline suspected to have been connected by pipeline vandals.

“The valve and associated fittings were disconnected and recovered to the OMS Houseboat at Yeye,” he said.

Enenche further disclosed that the Nigerian Navy ‘Pathfinder’ ship, which was on patrol on April 8, located an illegal refining site in Alakiri around Okirika general area of Rivers and impounded illegally refined AGO of approximately 20,000 litres.

He said that the Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS team also intercepted two wooden boats along Banga village Creek, Opuedebubor in Warri South West LGA, Delta, with 3,000 litres of AGO packed in polythylene bags.

“Same day, the team visited a reactivated Illegal Refining Site (IRS) along Opuedebubor Creek behind Banga Village in Warri South West.

“The site had 14 refining units, 24 metal storage tanks, 15 metal drums and 12 dugout pits.

“Cumulatively, the IRS had about 400,000 litres of AGO, 2,201 barrels of crude oil and 25,000 litres of DPK respectively.

“The site was deactivated while the 40HP outboard engine recovered along Banga Village Creek was taken to the Base,” he added.

According to the Coordinator, the patrol team also revisited a previously deactivated IRS along Oviloye Creek, Warri South West LGA and observed that it had been reactivated.

“Also, during the operations, the team intercepted two fibre boats laden with about 4,000 litres of illegally refined DPK with 40HP and 60 HP outboard engines.

“The site and petroleum products were impounded and the 40HP and 60HP outboard engines were recovered to the Base.

“Cumulatively, the Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS patrol teams denied oil thieves dealing of about 408,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, 2,232.4 barrels of stolen crude oil and 29,000 litres of DPK.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby continue to solicit for timely and credible information for the enhancement of its operations,” he said.