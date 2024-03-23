Military declares Simon Ekpa, 96 other suspected terrorists wanted

As part of the ongoing effort to crush insurgency and other security threats bedeviling the country, the Nigerian Military has declared Simon Ekpa and 96 other suspected terrorists wanted.

The Director of Defence Media Operations DDMO Maj-Gen Edward Buba disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Buba stated that the action was necessitated in order to curb the freedom of action of terrorists and the perpetrators of insecurity across the country.

He stated,”Recall, on 9 Mar 2024, terrorist invaded and kidnapped 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman in Gada LGA of Sokoto State. On 21 March 2024, the military working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation rescued these hostages. The rescued hostages have been handed over to the Sokoto State Government for further action.

“Additionally, the armed forces is extending all of its efforts and resources to find other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated these crimes. These efforts would continue until they are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law. The military would not rest until all kidnapped hostages are rescued.

“Furthermore, troops are deploying same effort to trackdown the culprits responsible for the killings of 18 soldiers in Okuama Community in Delta State on 14 March 2024. Indeed, to curb the freedom of action of terrorists and the perpetrators of insecurity across the country. The military has released a banner of wanted terrorists and their cohorts.

“The banners would be deployed in strategic areas across the country. The deployment of the banner is for ease of recognition and arrest of the wanted persons. The public is urged to cooperate and report, please.”

By Chimezie Godfrey