Military decimates another ISWAP training camp in Borno – DHQ

The Defence Headquartres says the sustained air strikes against terrorists’ elements in the North East have destroyed another camp of Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the ISWAP training camp that was destroyed was located at Tumbun Barorowa on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno.

He said the air strikes were conducted by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole under subsidiary ‘Operation Wutar Tabki’.