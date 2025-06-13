‎Military Crushes Oil Thieves, Terrorist Collaborators, Extremists in Multi-Theatre Offensive

‎



‎In a sweeping show of force and national resolve, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have intensified operations across all geopolitical zones, delivering crushing blows to terrorists, oil thieves, and other criminal elements.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The Defence Headquarters, in its weekly briefing for the period ending 13 June 2025, disclosed a series of significant tactical gains, arrests, and recoveries, underscoring the military’s commitment to securing the nation.



‎Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, who briefed Defence Correspondents in Abuja, reaffirmed the military’s resolve to “protect the lives and property of our citizens, uphold the rule of law, and foster a safe and secure environment for all Nigerians.”



‎On troops’ operational success in crushing oil theft in the Niger Delta, Gen Kangye noted,”In the Niger Delta under Operation DELTA SAFE, where troops foiled oil theft operations worth over ₦146.6 million. Troops seized over 142,960 litres of stolen crude oil, 39,175 litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO), and 29,500 litres of kerosene (DPK). A total of 73 crude oil cooking ovens, 21 illegal refineries, 19 boats, and 32 dugout pits were destroyed.



‎“These economic saboteurs will continue to meet the full force of the law. The stolen wealth of the nation must be protected from criminal enterprises.”



‎According to him, in the northeast theatre, Operation HADIN KAI witnessed the surrender of dozens of ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters, men, women, and children amid heightened military pressure in Borno and Yobe States.



‎“We are seeing a strategic collapse in terrorist morale as more insurgents choose surrender over death. This is a direct result of our persistent ground and aerial pressure,” Kangye remarked.



‎According him, troops also conducted successful offensives in Gwoza, Ngala, Marte, Bade, and Gujba LGAs, killing several terrorists, rescuing kidnapped victims, and recovering arms, IEDs, motorcycles, and vehicles. Notably, a Chinese national claiming to be a miner was arrested among a group of five terrorist collaborators in Kukawa and Ngala.



‎The DDMO revealed that under Operation FASAN YAMMA, Nigerian troops engaged terrorists in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Katsina, rescuing at least six kidnapped victims and killing multiple terrorists.



‎”Operations in Shinkafi, Tsafe, and Isa LGAs also yielded the recovery of weapons, motorcycles, and ammunition.



‎“From Zamfara to Kebbi, our forces are steadily reclaiming territory and confidence,” Kangye said.



‎He noted that in the volatile North Central region, Operations SAFE HAVEN and WHIRL STROKE recorded critical gains, adding that in Plateau and Kaduna, troops neutralized extremists, rescued several kidnapped victims, and arrested cattle rustlers and criminal elements.



‎”Operations in Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba states saw the arrest of terrorists and recovery of rifles, ammunition, and stolen livestock. Troops also disrupted planned kidnapping rings and conducted targeted raids in response to credible intelligence,” he said.



‎He further disclosed that in the southeast, troops under Operation UDO KA made key arrests in Anambra, Ebonyi, and Abia States, disrupting extremist cells. According to him, notable recoveries included firearms, a stolen vehicle, and a laptop—likely used for operational coordination.



‎In his closing remarks, Major General Kangye emphasized the crucial role of citizens in national security.



‎“The Armed Forces cannot do it alone,” he stressed. “The support of the Nigerian people—through information sharing, community vigilance, and moral encouragement—remains a vital asset in this fight.”



‎“Our troops demonstrate exceptional bravery and professionalism, and their efforts should be matched by a united citizenry committed to peace and national prosperity.”



‎As military operations continue across all regions, the Defence Headquarters has pledged continued transparency, promising to keep the public informed and engaged in the campaign to restore peace and defeat threats to Nigeria’s sovereignty.



