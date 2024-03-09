Military cooperation: Nigeria, India share intelligence, joint training-Matawalle

The Federal Government, on Friday said that Nigeria would share intelligence and joint training with India in its drive to end insecurity.

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, said this in his office in Abuja, when he received the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, India, Mr Anurag Bajpai and his delegation.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director Information, Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

Matawalle also said that the Federal Government would strengthen its bilateral ties with the government of India in the area of defence cooperation.

He noted that the defence cooperation between the two countries would strengthen the existing bond between both governments and would enhance the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He also noted that the meeting on defence collaboration marked a significant step towards fostering strategic partnership between Nigeria and India in the defence sector.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s commitment to upgrading its military-industrial complex, the minister said that the newly signed DICON bill by President Bola Tinubu would boost the joint defence cooperation.

He assured the Indian government of fastracking efforts to amend the draft Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) between the two countries on defence cooperation.

He noted that Nigeria had remained a major participant in joint bilateral activities with India, adding that significant achievements had been made but more could still be done especially in the security sector.

According to him, collaborative cooperation is important because it will be of benefit to both countries.

Earlier, Bajpai described Nigeria as a strategic partner to India in military diplomatic relations and promised to continue to build on the existing relationship between both countries.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of MoD, Dr Ibrahim Kana, acknowledged the Indian government for the cordial relationship between both countries. (NAN)

By Deborah Coker