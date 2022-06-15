Military Cooperation: Defence Minister hosts Brazilian Ambassador

.. Assures on win-win deal for both countries

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has hosted three – man Brazilian delegation on bilateral talk led by its Ambassador to Nigeria, Ricardo Guerra.

General Magashi delightfully noted that the existing bilateral Military Cooperation between the two Countries has grown exponentially over the years specifically in the areas of training.

He assured the envoy that the delegates of the Ministry of Defence will attend the Defence and Security Expositiom to hold at the Brazilian Embassy by next week.

This according to him will be a move by both countries towards exploring new areas of mutual benefits for the desired transfer of technology to grow the Defence Industrial Corporation.

The bilateral talk brought out the very essence of the courtesy call on the Minister of Defence which is largely to deepen the Military Cooperation with Nigeria.

Putting the requests of the Brazil in context with the aid of relevant documents which were carefully perused by both the Defence Minister and the Permanent Secretary Dr Ibrahim Abubakar,mni, Ambassador Guerra expressed optimism that both countries stand to benefit in the critical exchange of intelligence, training and modern fighting equipments for the troops.

The Brazilian Ambassador who was accompanied by his deputy Mr Ronaldo Lima and the Defence Attache Colonel Almyr Cosa Dos Santos thanked the Minister for the audience.

Conclusively, he assured his host, General Magashi of robust engagements at the 3rd Edition of the Brazil Defence Exhibition slated for 21st to 22nd of this month.

