Military cooperation: Buhari appreciates Pakistan

July 2, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



The Islamic Republic of Pakistan remained faithful and consistent assisting , particularly the training of members of the armed , President Muhammadu Buhari said.

According to Spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari spoke Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving Nadeem Raza, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic.

Buhari said : “We greatly appreciate your help terms of training members of our armed , officers and . Some of my colleagues trained your country, and you have remained consistent assisting us. We benefit a lot from Pakistani, and we are grateful.”

Raza said was the most important country in Africa, “and we value our collaboration. We learn and benefit a lot from each other.”

