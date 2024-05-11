Military continues to defeat terrorists, neutralises 135 -Spokesman

The Nigerian military says it has continued to defeat terrorists and others in its on-going battles across the country. Major General, Edward Buba, Director Defence Media Operations (@24_dmo) disclosed this in a press release made availablebto NEWSDIARYONLINE Friday.

According to General Buba, “The military continues to defeat the terrorist and their cohorts in ongoing counter terrorist and insurgency operations across the country. Accordingly, Buba said, on the ground, troops continue to demonstrate stamina, resolve, strong desire to remain focused and stay the course in order to completely annihilate the terrorist.

He further disclosed that during the week under review. Troops neutralised 135 and arrested 182 persons. Troops also arrested 15 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 140 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Seven Hundred and Thirty One Million Four Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty Two Naira (N731,448,262.00) only.

Furthermore, he said, troops recovered 97 assorted weapons and 3,117 assorted ammunition. He gave the breakdown as follows: 47 AK47 rifles, one PKM MG, one FN rifle, 17 locally fabricated gun, 21 dane guns, 9 pump action guns, 3 locally fabricated pistols, 3 x 36 hand grenade and one IED.

Others are: 1,087 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 840 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 402 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 88 rounds of 5.56mm, 33 rounds of 9mm x 99mm ball ammo, 90 live cartridges, 29 magazines, 15 vehicles, 21 motorcycles, 6 bicycles, 43 mobile phones and the sum of N2,024,210.00 amongst other items.

Buba adder that troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 11 dugout pits, 29 boats, 24 drums, 4 receiver, 7 reservoirs and 41 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 115 cooking ovens, 2 generators, 13 vehicles, 3 pumping machines and 40 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 588,400 litres of stolen crude oil and 238,686 litres of illegally refined AGO.

He concluded, saying, “The military is in a good and strong position in the war against terrorist with many terrorist leaders killed. Troops have significantly diminished the military capabilities of these terrorist groups and continue to do so. We are making the terrorist and their cohorts, pay a much heavier price than we have been forced to pay.”