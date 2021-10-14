Military confirms death of ISWAP leader, Abu Musab Al-Barnawi

By Idris Ibrahim

The leader of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists group, Abu Musab Al-Barnawi has been killed, the Nigerian military high command has said.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor made the disclosure Thursday to reporters in Abuja.

The defence chief did not further provide details on how and when the dreaded terrorists group leader was killed.

“I can authoritatively confirm to you that Al-Barnawi is dead. As simple as that. He is dead and remains dead,” general Irabor said.

Abu Musab is believed to be the eldest son of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf who died in police custody in 2009.

However, ISWAP fighters who specialise in attacking military formations is yet to confirm what the military asserted on death of Al-Barnawi as at the time of filing this report.

Abu Musab led ISWAP group who pledged allegiance to ISIS, was formed in 2016 after splitting with Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram faction.

Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east has led to the deaths of over 30,000 persons with over 2 million people displaced since the uprising started in 2009.

