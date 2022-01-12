Military confirms attack on Plateau community by gunmen

The Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, has confirmed attack on Ancha community in Miango chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau by gunmen.Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of the task force, said on Wednesday in Jos that the criminals came to the community on Tuesday night, killed some people, injured some and destroyed many houses.He, however, didn’t give figures of persons killed, injured or the number of houses destroyed.“

In the late hours of Tuesday, Jan. 11, troops of OPSH received a distress call of an attack on Ancha community in Bassa Local Government Area.“The troops responded swiftly and mobilised to the village, but on reaching the community, the attackers had fled the village.“Houses were destroyed and some villagers lost their lives during the attack,” he said.

The media officer said that troops of the operation have been on the trail of the assailants and promised to make available more details later.But Mr Danjuma Auta, the National Secretary, Iregwe Development Association, told journalists that no fewer than 18 people lost their lives in the attack.(NAN)

