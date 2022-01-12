Military confirms attack on Plateau community by gunmen

The Task Force Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, has attack on Ancha community in Miango chiefdom Bassa Local Government Area Plateau by .Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer the task force, said in Jos that the criminals came to the community on Tuesday night, killed some people, injured some and destroyed many houses.He, however, didn’t give figures persons killed, injured or the number houses destroyed.“

In the late hours Tuesday, Jan. 11, troops OPSH received a  distress call an attack on Ancha community in Bassa Local Government Area.“The troops responded swiftly and  mobilised to the village, but on reaching the community, the attackers had fled the village.“Houses were destroyed and some villagers lost their lives during the attack,” he said.

The media officer said that troops the operation have been on the trail the assailants and promised to make available details later.But Mr Danjuma Auta, the National Secretary, Iregwe Development Association, told journalists that no fewer than 18 people lost their lives in the attack.(NAN)

