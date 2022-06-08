Military commander warns youths against drug abuse, other vices 

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Special Task Force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, has warned youths to desist from drug abuse, criminality and other social vices.

Ali gave the warning at the finals of a football tournament it organised for youth in the southern part of Kaduna State on Tuesday in Kafanchan.This was contained in a statement by Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of the operation, issued on Tuesday in Jos.According to Ali, drug abuse among the youth remains the major cause of violence in the society, hence the need for young people to stay way from it.On the football tournament, Ali said that the competition aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence in the area, particularly among the youth.He further explained that the exercise was part of its non kinetic approach towards entrenching peace among residents of southern part of Kaduna.”

This tournament is part of non kinetic activities we have employed to promote peaceful living and healthy competition among the youths.”This is an opportunity for the youth to make friends as well support the security agencies operating in their various communities to achieve lasting peace.”Let me seize this opportunity to warn the youth to desist from involvement in drug abuse and other criminal activities,” he warned.The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, commended the OPSH for putting together the tournament, insisting that it would promote tolerance among the people.

Represented by Mrs Phoebe Yayi, the Commissioner and Administrator of Kafanchan Municipal Authority, the governor added that the event would support the modalities employed by the state towards involving all stakeholders, to promote peace and security of the area.He called on stakehokders to contribute and support the peace efforts of the state and the security agencies as no meaningful development could take place without peace.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commander, in collaboration with the Beautiful Gate Peoples Centre, a Jos-based NGO, donated wheelchairs to some Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) during the event.(NAN)

