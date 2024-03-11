Military camouflage: Court orders farmers to serve 2 weeks community service

An Akure Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, sentenced two farmers, Hassan Augustine, 55, and Felix Balogun, 47, to two weeks community service for unlawful possession of camouflage uniforms of the Nigerian army

The Magistrate, Mrs O. W Dosumu, ordered that the community service would be served within the new court complex, Oke Eda, Akure, between 8:00a.m. and 1:00p.m. everyday within the period.

She held that the farmers were convicted following their guilty plea and the prosecution proving its case beyond reasonable doubt against the two farmers.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Adeboye Adesegun, had informed the court that the convicts were caught with the uniforms at Wese Camp, Ipele in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to him, the convicts could not give satisfactory account of how they came about the uniforms when they were arrested

The prosecutor, who tendered the convicts’ confessional statements and the army uniforms as exhibits, asked the court to sentence the farmers accordingly.

Adesegun added that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 428 (a) and (b) of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006. (NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke