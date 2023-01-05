Military Bombardments Kill ‘Ruthless’ Boko Haram Commander, Abou Hurairah, Colleagues in Marte

After evading several onslaughts of the Nigerian military, a notorious Boko Haram warlord, Abou Hurairah, has met his waterloo.

PRNigeria gathered that Abou Hurairah, was eliminated alongside some other Boko Haram Commanders.

It was during an aggressive bombardment’s operation by the Air Task Force, ATF, of Operation Hadin Kai, using two alpha jets of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF.

Abou Hurairah, and the other eliminated Boko Haram kingpins, were behind the series of attacks in Monguno Axis of Borno State, recently.

A defence intelligence source told PRNigeria that Abou Hurairah, and other terrorist commanders have been the ones coordinating and directing their foot soldiers to attack various communities within Monguno and other parts of the Northeast in Borno.

“He also coordinated a series of attacks in Marte Ngala, Kukawa, and Abadam axis,” said the intelligence source.

By PRNigeria