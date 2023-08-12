Military better under democracy – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja has frowned at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau made available to newsmen on Friday.

Brig-Gen Gusau condemned the call for the military to interfere with Nigeria’s democracy, describing it as unpatriotic, wicked, and attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He stated,”The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing it’s

constitutional responsibilities.

“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to welfare of its personnel

however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His

Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).”

