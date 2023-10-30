Military assures of security at off-cycle governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa

By Victor Nwachukwu

Owerri, OcNigerian armed forces are committed to providing security at the off-cycle governorship elections holding in Imo. Kogi and Bayelsa on Nov. 11.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, gave the assurance on Monday in Owerri after a meeting with heads of security agencies in Imo.

He also assured that troops would remain apolitical to ensure free, fair, credible and inclusive elections that Nigerians would be proud of.

He commended Imo government’s support of the activities of the Joint Task Force in the state code-named “Operation Udoka’’.

Musa noted that President Bola Tinubu had no favourite candidate in the elections, and charged military personnel to remain nonpartisan.

He appealed to Nigerians to have trust and belief in the security agencies, by turning out to vote on Election Day.

“Do not be scared; security forces are here and we will ensure your safety. Come out and vote. It will be free, fair and inclusive process.

“This is President Bola Tinubu’s first election since assuming office and he does not want any room for malpractice.

“He wants the most popular candidate to win so the elections will be free, fair, credible and inclusive.

“Nigerians expect so much from us and we will not let anyone down,’’ Musa said.

Earlier, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo, Prof. Sylvia Agu, thanked the security agencies for their commitment to a successful election in Imo.

She expressed the optimism that with the deployment of adequate personnel, the election would be hitch-free free. (NAN)

