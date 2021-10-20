Military assaults neutralise 50 bandits in Kaduna State – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government said no fewer than 50 bandits have been killed by a combined ground and air assault in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“In an inspiring success for the security forces, over 50 bandits have been neutralised during a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari LGA,’’ he said.

He said operational feedback from the Command of the Joint Operations has it that a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon Dawa-Damari-Saulawa axis.

According to him, following extensive scans, bandits were spotted on five motorcycles, about 4km east of Saulawa, waiting to ambush the ground forces.

“They were engaged vigorously by the helicopter gunship and were wiped out.

“After this, bandits on about 50 motorcycles were sighted fleeing towards Farin Ruwa and were struck effectively by the gunship.

“Fleeing remnants were mopped up by ground forces,” he said

He explained that a second helicopter gunship joined the operations and many more fleeing bandits were neutralised by precise strikes.

“Assessment revealed that more than 50 bandits were neutralised during the joint operation, “Aruwan said.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the operational feedback and congratulated the ground troops and gunship crews on the rout.

He urged them to sustain the momentum and bring even more bandits to their bitter end. (NAN)

