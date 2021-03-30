Military asks NASS for more funding for research, development

March 30, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



The Director-General, Defence Research and Development Bureau, AVM Ubrufih Uzezi, on Tuesday, appealed to the National Assembly to its annual budgetary allocation for research and development.

Uzezi made the when the Senate Committee on Defence, led by its Chairman, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko visited the bureau in Abuja, for oversight.

Providing a breakdown the bureau’s budget performance for 2019 and 2021, Uzezi lamented the paucity funds for research and called for more funds to be allocated to the bureau.

He said that an upward review the funds for research would enable the military to effectively prosecute the war against insurgency in the North-East, as well as tackle other security challenges in other parts the country.

“The money appropriated been well spent and for the things we are doing, a lot to do with to solve a lot problems that our troops are facing in the North-East, North-West and North-Central; the issue insurgency, banditry.

“For the 2019-2020 budget you see that very paltry sum to research and development. Research and development cost a lot of money,” Uzezi said.

The director-general further said that Nigeria experiencing a lot of insecurity, especially in the North-East, which the military to prosecute with superior firepower; pointing out that the military research centre expected to be the driving force.

“Our country is going through very challenging times and the armed forces is at the fore of resolving the challenges that we are facing.

“And for any armed forces to function effectively, they need equipment, they need capabilities that are technology-dependent.

“I believe that those who initiated the idea of a bureau like to be established, foresaw and indeed there is no country that can attain self reliance in technology without research and development”.

In opening remarks, Chairman of the committee, Aliyu Wamakko said the visit was aimed at carrying out a first-hand of the military facility with a view to understanding its challenges.

“We are here as part of our mandate to have an of the constraints. We want to also hear about your 2019 and 2021 capital budget. We are concerned about the security situation, what is being done and what the constraints are. We are here to have a first hand ”, he said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,