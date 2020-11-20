Military airstrikes kill several bandits, destroy camps in Katsina

By Chimezie Godfrey

Military airstrikes on Wednesday have killed several bandits and destroyed their camp in Katsina state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen. John Enenche confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

According to him, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized no fewer than 17 bandits and destroyed their camp in the Dunya Forest area of Katsina State.

He stressed that this was achieved through airstrikes executed on 18 November 2020 on the heels of credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports and confirmatory surveillance missions indicating that dozens of Ansaru terrorist group-linked armed bandits had established a camp at the location, which also housed cores of rustled cattle.

He said,” Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which engaged the location in successive passes, destroying portions of the camp, including their storage facility, which was seen engulfed in flames.

“HUMINT sources later confirmed that no fewer than 17 bandits were neutralized and several others injured.”

The Defence Spokesperson commended the troops and other security agencies operating in the North West Zone for their professionalism.

He equally urged them to remain resolute in order to eradicate all bandits.