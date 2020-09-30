Military airstrikes kill scores of terrorists in Lake Chad

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed terrorists’ hide out at Tumbuma Baba in Lake Chad killing several terrorists in multiple air strikes on Tuesday.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enenche said that identified hideouts and logistics structures which served as logistics hub for Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements in the Island settlements were destroyed in the air bombardments.

He said the success was achieved under the ongoing subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2 after credible Intelligence indicated that several ISWAP terrorists had converged in the area preparing to launch an attack.