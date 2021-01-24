Military airstrikes kill scores of bandits along Abuja-Kaduna Highway

By Chimezie Godfrey

Military airstrikes have eliminated several bandits in Chikwale forest, west of the Abuja – Kaduna highway.

This was disclosed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj. Gen. John Enenche.

Enenche said,”The Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has neutralized several armed bandits at Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro area of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

“The operation was executed yesterday, 23 January 2021, sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating the significant presence of armed bandits in the area, which is about 20Km West of the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

“Accordingly, after series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted scores of bandits, mounted on motorcycles and dressed in black attire, heading towards Niger State.

“The attack aircraft therefore took turns in engaging the bandits, who were seen firing at the attack helicopter as it strafed them.

“Several armed bandits were accordingly neutralized in the air strikes, while some escaped with various degrees of injuries.”

Enenche stressed that aerial surveillance missions have been intensified, in coordination with ground troops, to locate the fleeing bandits.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will sustain the offensive against the enemies of the nation.

He further stressed that the Armed Forces will not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.