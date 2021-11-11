Military airstrikes kill ISWAP terrorists at Borno fish Dam in Kukawa









Nigerian troops have eliminated scores of insurgents in massive airstrikes at a fish dam in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State

PRNigeria gathered that the airstrikes were executed on Wednesday after suspected ISWAP terrorists attacked a military formation with over a dozen gun trucks.

It was while the ground troops were engaging the terrorists in a gun battle that lasted for over an hour, that the military Air Task Force (ATF) stormed the scene.

An intelligence told PRNigeria that the task force’s fighter jets rain bombs on the terrorists, eliminating scores of them, in the process.

“There was an earlier report indicating mass convergence of the terrorists around Duguri Forest axis. They were ostensibly preparing for an attack against our nearby troops.

“However, the troops, who were prepared for them, gallantly engaged them. They killed some of them before the Air Force came and assisted us in sending many of them to join their ancestors,” the officer added.

By PRNigeria

