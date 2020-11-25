Military airstrikes kill 82 bandits, injure others in Katsina, Zamfara forests

By Chimezie Godfrey

Military airstrikes have killed scores of bandits and injured several others in Katsina and Zamfara states.

This was disclosed by Maj Gen John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Enenche said this success was achieved following credible human intelligence reports and aerial surveillance missions which led to the identification of the hideouts of the bandits.

He said,”No fewer than 67 bandits, armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) Guns, have been neutralised and several others injured in air interdiction missions executed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State.

“In the same vein, about 15 armed bandits were eliminated in air strikes conducted by the Air Component at Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State.

“Both air strikes were carried out yesterday, 23 November 2020, sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the 2 forest hideouts, which housed scores of the armed bandits along with hundreds of rustled cattle.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Component to attack the 2 locations took turns in engaging the target areas, scoring accurate hits on the caves, which are used by the armed bandits to shield themselves from air strikes.”

Enenche commended the troops and other security agencies operating in the North West zone for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in order to eradicate all bandits.

He encouraged members of the public within the affected areas to promptly report any persons with suspicious injuries to the nearest security or law enforcement agency post.