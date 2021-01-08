Military airstrikes inflict heavy casualties on Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa 

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State and taken out their hideouts in Alagarno, including a compound housing some high-value BHT leaders.

The compound, concealed under thick vegetation and located 2.3Km North East of Kafa, was being used by the terrorists to coordinate their nefarious activities.

This was disclosed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche.

Gen. Enenche revealed that the destruction of the locations was achieved through multiple airstrikes executed on 6 January 2021 as the ATF dispatched appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and attack helicopters to engage the target areas in the day and night raids.

According to him, the Boko Haram terrorists were spotted under the dense vegetation of the locations and the NAF attack aircraft took turns in engaging the targets, neutralizing several of them.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralized and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.