Military airstrikes hit terrorists’ gun trucks, kill scores in Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

Operation Lafiya Dole air raid has destroyed Boko Haram terrorists’ gun trucks and eliminated several of their fighters in Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj -Gen. John Enenche disclosed this on Wednesday.

He said,”The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has dealt another blow on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) operating in the North East of the Country with the destruction of no fewer than 3 gun trucks and neutralization of several insurgents at Mainok in Borno State.

“The air operation was executed yesterday, 12 January 2021, sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the BHTs, in several gun trucks, were traversing the Jakana-Mainok axis of the State.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force scrambled NAF helicopter gunships to engage the convoy of BHT gun trucks and logistics vehicles.

“The helicopters delivered accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the destruction of 3 of the BHT vehicles, some of which were seen engulfed in flames. Several of the terrorists were also eliminated in the process.”

Enenche stressed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralized and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.