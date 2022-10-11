Military airstrikes eliminate terrorist leaders, scores of fighters in Kaduna

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch, has eliminated key terrorists’ leaders and score of their fighters in air strikes on their locations in Kaduna State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Danmadami said that the air task force carried out an air strike at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area of the state on Oct. 8 based on credible intelligence.

He said that the air strikes led to the killing of a terrorist kingpin, Ali Dogo, (AKA Yellow) alongside his fighters in a building they were said to be hosting a meeting.

According to him, Yellow and his fighters were said to have relocated to Kaduna State following continued bombardment on his location in Niger.

Danmadami said that the air component also bombarded a terrorists’ meeting location in the Northwest of Mando in Kaduna State on the same day, following intelligence that some terrorist leaders and their foot soldiers had converged under tree cover for meeting in the location.

He said that scores of terrorists’ leaders and foot soldiers were also neutralised in the air bombardment.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Whirl Punch and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities,” he said. (NAN)

