Military airstrikes disrupt bandits’ cattle rustling operation in Niger

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki has disrupted the activities of bandits at Kasuwan Ango Community in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Tuesday, said the airstrikes were executed on the night of June 28 and early hours of June 29.

Enenche said the successful air operations were conducted sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that some bandits in black attire were seen on the move with a large number of rustled cattle in the area.

He said the troops dispatched a helicopter gunship to engage the bandits in multiple waves of attack leading to the killing of some of the bandits, while a few escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him, two of the escaping bandits, who happened to be foreigners, were later apprehended.

“While commending the troops for their dedication and professionalism, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and encourages the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate the restoration of peace and security to all parts of the country,” he said. NAN

