Military airstrikes destroy new terrorists’ settlement, neutralize scores in Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

Military airstrikes have destroyed a new Boko Haram settlement and killed several of them in Borno State.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen. John Enenche.

Gen. Enenche stressed that Air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to deal decisive blows on terrorist elements operating in the North East Zone of the Country.

He said this has resulted in the elimination of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destruction of their structures and logistics store.

Gen. Enenche said, “The latest of these was achieved yesterday, 1 January 2021, at MANA WAJI in Borno State where the BHTs set up a new settlement.

“The airstrikes, which were executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, were carried out after series of aerial surveillance missions revealed that the new settlement was being used to store their weapons and logistics items and as well as plan and stage attacks.

“On sighting the NAF aircraft, the insurgents were seen fleeing the location. Consequently, in a preemptive move, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the new location in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and logistics stores.

“Several insurgents were also neutralized in the process.”