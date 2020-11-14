Military airstrike neutralizes bandits in Kaduna forest

By Chimezie Godfrey

Military airstrike has neutralized several armed bandits and disrupted cattle rustling activities in the Kwiambana forest area of Kaduna state.

This disclosure was made on Saturday in a statement issued by Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Enenche said, “The Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralized several armed bandits in the Kwiambana Forest area of Kaduna State.

“The operation, which took place on 12 November 2020, was executed sequel to reports that close to a hundred bandits carrying high calibre weapons, mounted on motorcycles, had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta Villages.

“The bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft on reconnaissance mission at Kaboru Village heading towards Kwiambana Forest.

“The Air Component therefore dispatched a NAF attack helicopter to the location which engaged the target area, leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits.”