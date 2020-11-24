Military airstrike knocks out ISWAP logistics base, kills terrorists in Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

Military airstrikes have knocked out Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics base, and killed several terrorists at Tumbun Rego in Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen John Enenche disclosed this on Tuesday.

He said,”The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has knocked out an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics base and neutralized several of their fighters in air strikes conducted at Tumbun Rego on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

“The mission was executed on 22 November 2020 on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the location, with its makeshift structures camouflaged under dense vegetation, was being used by the terrorists as a hub for logistics items conveyed via the lake and its tributaries for onward transportation using trucks/ motorcycles.

“The Air Task Force therefore dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, significant number of ISWAP elements were observed.

“These were engaged in successive passes by the NAF attack aircraft resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of several of their fighters ”

Enenche commended the Air Task Force for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of operations in order to rid the Country of all terrorists elements.

