Military airstrike kills scores of terrorists, destroys gun trucks in Borno

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their gun trucks in air strikes at Ajiri in Mafa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made this known in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

Enenche said that the air raid was conducted on Dec. 19 sequel to reports that terrorists mounted on seven gun trucks, had attempted to breach the community.